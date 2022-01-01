Radiohead: Live at MTV's $2 Bill

Not Available

Radiohead performs at the Beacon Theater on June 5, 2003. Setlist: There There 2 + 2 = 5 The National Anthem Morning Bell Scatterbrain Kid A Go to Sleep Climbing Up the Walls Backdrifts Sail to the Moon Sit Down. Stand Up. No Surprises Talk Show Host Where I End and You Begin Paranoid Android Idioteque Everything in Its Right Place (with Neil Young's 'After the Gold Rush' intro) Encore: I Might Be Wrong The Gloaming A Punch Up at a Wedding Fake Plastic Trees Encore 2: Karma Police Lucky Encore 3: True Love Waits