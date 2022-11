Not Available

Radiohead performs at NOS Alive! festival on July 8, 2016 Setlist: Burn the Witch Daydreaming Decks Dark Desert Island Disk Ful Stop My Iron Lung Talk Show Host Lotus Flower The Gloaming Exit Music (for a Film) The Numbers Identikit Reckoner Everything in Its Right Place Idioteque Bodysnatchers Street Spirit (Fade Out) Encore: Bloom Paranoid Android Nude 2 + 2 = 5 There There Encore 2: Creep Karma Police