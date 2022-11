Not Available

Radiohead live at Lollapalooza, July 29. 2016 Setlist: Burn the Witch Daydreaming Ful Stop 2 + 2 = 5 Myxomatosis My Iron Lung Climbing Up the Walls No Surprises Pyramid Song Bloom Identikit The Numbers The Gloaming Weird Fishes/Arpeggi Everything in Its Right Place Idioteque There There Encore: Let Down Present Tense Paranoid Android Nude Bodysnatchers Encore 2: Street Spirit (Fade Out) Karma Police