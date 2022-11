Not Available

Radiohead performs at Main Square Festival on July 2, 2017. Setlist: Daydreaming Desert Island Disk Ful Stop 15 Step My Iron Lung Myxomatosis All I Need Videotape Let Down Bloom Separator Reckoner There There The Gloaming The Numbers Exit Music (for a Film) Bodysnatchers Encore: No Surprises Nude Climbing Up the Walls Everything in Its Right Place Idioteque Encore 2: You and Whose Army? Weird Fishes/Arpeggi Paranoid Android