Radiohead's performance at the OpenAir festival in St. Gallen on July 2, 2016 Setlist: 01 - Burn the Witch 02 - Decks Dark 03 - Desert Island Disk 04 - Ful Stop 05 - No Surprises 06 - Weird Fishes/Arpeggi 07 - Everything in Its Right Place 08 - Idioteque 09 - Street Spirit (Fade Out) 10 - Bloom 11 - Paranoid Android 12 - Nude 13 - 2 + 2 = 5 14 - There There 15 - Exit Music (for a Film) 16 - Karma Police