Radiohead - TKOL - Live From the Basement

Radiohead haven’t done much to promote their latest album The King Of Limbs. They took the approach of releasing the music as soon as it’s ready and see how things turn out. Surprise set at Glastonbury a few weeks ago and the Live From The Basement session are the only live performances of their latest album. From The Basement sessions, produced by no other than Radiohead’s 6th member Nigel Godrich, are true gems among live acts. This time it’s no different. If you haven’t been convinced by the studio album of TKOL, give it another shot by watching the live recording below. It’s one of the best performances Radiohead have ever done.