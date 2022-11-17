Not Available

Margareta Kern spent a month recording the working life at her mother's made-to-measure tailoring business, which she runs from a small flat in Banja Luka (Bosnia-Herzegovina). The resulting video, Radionica, is in two parts. The first part reflects the intimate nature of conversations between women while getting their clothes made, and on the slippage between the private space of home and the public space of work. The second part focuses on the story of Desa, who re-counts a scene from the war that she saw on the TV, but which happened not far from her house. While re-telling her story, Desa does not stop sewing; the very act of working is enabling her to speak.