Not Available

“They may seem like they are reckless and way too dumb to be BASE jumpers, but you’re looking at the new age pioneers…pushing the limits,forwards,backwards,sideways and any other way they choose” - Douggs Steamshovel Following on from the unforgettable and hilarious Standard Issue we are proud to present Radix produced by Jimmy Halliday and featuring Miles Daisher and the amazing Shane McConkey. Including brilliant scenes of the skydiving bike and kayak, freeflying and wingsuiting.