Raffi in Concert with the Rise and Shine Band

Not Available

This first filmed concert by Raffi illustrates his immense charm. The soft-spoken singer leads his turquoise-clad, four-member band through 20 songs with a rapt audience of kids and parents singing along. Raffi's easy manner and fluid vocals create an atmosphere that is very welcoming to youngsters, easily going from cute songs ("Apples and Bananas") to popular songs ("Day O") to a Spanish number ("De Colores") without ever losing them. The video also captures another key element of Raffi's success--his gaze is always inviting. The songs (also available on CD) include Raffi favorites "Everything Grows" and "Baby Beluga" and lots of standards. A wonderful time for ages 2-10 and adults