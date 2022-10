Not Available

Raymond and Tagbo met when they were eight. Although from radically different worlds - Raymond/Rag is from a single parent West Indian home, while Tagbo/Tag is the only son of middle class Nigerian parents - they remain inseparable until the cusp of their teens, Social Services take Rag from London. Ten years later, Rag returns to find Tag. They still want to be together. But now twenty-three, their need has shifted into something more urgent and consuming.