Satya (Nagarjuna) is a macho hero who can bash up any number of goons without even having a scratch on his body. He comes to Hyderabad from Kadapa and saves GK (Dev Gill) from an attack. Satya joins the gang of GK, who is loyal to a big don Peddanna (Pradeep Rawat). Satya starts killing GK opponents who are also close to Peddanna. What is Satya’s motive behind these murders? Why does he do anything for money? These questions are better answered on screen.