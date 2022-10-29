Not Available

RAGAMUFFIN is based on the true story of Rich Mullins, a musical prodigy who rose to Christian music fame and fortune only to walk away and live on a Navajo reservation. An artistic genius raised on a tree farm in Indiana by a weathered, callous father, Rich wrestled all of his life with the brokenness and crippling insecurity born of his childhood. A lover of Jesus and a rebel in the church, Rich refused to let his struggles with alcoholism, addiction and women tear him away from a God he was determined to love. As he struggled with success in Nashville, depression in Wichita, and oblivion in the Four Corners, Rich became one of the first of his time to live honestly amidst a culture of religion and conformity.