Their name is fairly self-explanatory -- a hard rock-punk band with leftist political leanings. Simply put, Rage Against The Machine are, well, angry. This volatility and passion has lead the band to make music that is both moving and important, and an active and dedicated fan base attests to this. This great video release contains concert footage and uncensored videos from Rage's vault, including a live cover of "The Ghost of Tom Joad," a performance of "Killing in the Name" from the Pink Pop Festival, and videos for "Bulls on Parade," "People of the Sun," and more.