Rage Against the Machine - Live at Finsbury Park

Rage Against The Machine have announced the release of the Live At Finsbury Park concert film. The free concert took place in London’s Finsbury Park on June 6, 2010 and was the result of a successful Facebook campaign launched by Jon Morter and his then wife Tracy, which saw fans buy the band’s 1992 track 'Killing In The Name', successfully stopping the winner of Simon Cowell's The X Factor from becoming the UK Christmas Number One. Previously only available as an extra in the Rage Against The Machine XX 20th Anniversary Deluxe Box Set, the 12-track concert film is accompanied by 'Behind the scenes at Finsbury Park' extra footage, plus an interview with campaign starters the Morters. Read more at http://www.nme.com/news/rage-against-the-machine--2/87652#PYsPOHAWvWPSIHwa.99