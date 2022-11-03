Rage Against the Machine: Live at the Grand Olympic Auditorium

Not Available

Rage Against The Machine performed their last shows on September 12th and 13th 2000 prior to their original break-up. Having paved the way for many alternative bands in the 90s, and proving once and for all that rock and politics do mix, the band decided to quit while they were ahead. Fortunately a camera crew were on hand to capture the action from their emotional farewell shows, providing an intense document of the final hours of the band. All the groups hits are present, including 'Bombtrack', 'Bulls on Parade', 'Killing In The Name', and many more.