Rage Against The Machine: Pinkpop Festival 1993

Pinkpop 1993 was held on May 31, 1993 in Landgraaf. It was the 24th edition of the Dutch music festival Pinkpop and the 6th in Landgraaf. There were around 64,300 spectators. During the performance of Thelonious Monster, singer Bob Forrest climbed through one of the songs through the loudspeaker towers to sit on the roof of the main stage as an inanimate person. He was then talked down and continued the performance. During the closing act of the festival, the performance of The Black Crowes , the power went out making it almost dark on the site for about ten minutes. The audience reacted laconically to this pause by loudly singing Monty Python's 'Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life'. The Black Crowes were forced to stop their performance but when the power failure was over they came back on stage to complete the performance. The Black Crowes Lenny Kravitz Living Color Claw Boys Claw The Jayhawks Rage Against the Machine Bettie Serves Thelonious Monster The Red Devils