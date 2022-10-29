Rage Against The Machine - XX

Not Available

The politically charged 1992 album, which meshed rap and rock in a fresh, uncompromising way that has not been adequately copied since, fused Zack de la Rocha’s fire-in-his-belly lyrical proclamations with Tom Morello’s unique, sounds-like-a-turntable guitar tone. The incendiary, call-to-arms original was released in November of 1992 and the time to celebrate its power and legacy is now. DVD #1 included in the Deluxe Box Set features Rage Against the Machine’s free concert in Finsbury Park on June 2010, which was a “thank you” to U.K. fans for making ‘Killing in the Name’ the U.K.’s No. 1 single during Christmas Week 2009. Also included are music videos plus live concert performance clips. DVD #2 features Rage’s debut album, focusing on live performance from 1991-1994 and includes the full set of RATM’s first public performance as well as various live, rare clips.