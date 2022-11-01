Rage Brothers

Not Available

Seven years have passed since the epic struggle with the evil Emperor Craigbeard and his failed merging of Hell and Earth. But evil never truly dies, it just finds another form. The villainous General Brach has come to avenge the slaying of his brother Captain Gummyfoot, and he will stop at nothing short of destroying the city of Redfield in the process. Join heroes Cosmic Sentry and Captain Quicksilver as they join forces to stop Brach before his bombs of terror spell doom for the citizens of Redfield.