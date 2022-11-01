Not Available

Rage Most Chosen

    Over the last two decades, hundreds of guest programmers from Australia and abroad have settled in to the rage sofa to pick out a night of their favourite music videos. Musicians, comedians, video directors, radio personalities and even the odd member of the public have all agonised over their lists of forty to fifty clips - some might be picked for technical admiration, many are picked for love of the song itself, plenty for amusement rather than enjoyment, and the odd one might even sneak in for reasons of sheer titillation.

