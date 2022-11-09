Rage of the Incubus

Not Available

Ramone Solitaire (David Lee) attacks and murders a young girl (Dawn Murphy). He´s captured, tried and convicted, and sentenced to death. But while on death row, the woman (Terri Lewandowski) who testified against him, the DA (Clancey McCauley) who prosecuted him, and the public defender (Debbie D) who did the best she could to save him, are all found savagely assaulted and murdered. Alicia Roberts (Tina Krause), an expert in the occult, is hired by the government to look into how Solitaire could have killed them. Will Alicia learn his secret or will she become his next victim? Also starring Dean Paul and GW Lawrence.