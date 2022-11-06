Rage To Kill

Not Available

Race-car driver Blaine Striker grows concerned about his younger brother, a student at a medical school on the Caribbean island of St. Heron. General Turner has led a violent coup on this island and may be planning to blow up the school in order to blame the destruction on counterrevolutionaries. Striker infiltrates St. Heron, is captured, stripped to his tighty-whiteys, and electrotortured. He escapes, joins forces with the counterrevolutionaries, and foils a plot to assemble Russian missiles on the island.