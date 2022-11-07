Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy in the Pumpkin Who Couldn't Smile

Not Available

Aunt Agatha threatens to call the police on innocent trick-or-treaters. Her nephew, Ralph, would love to be out with them. But what he wants most of all is a pumpkin. From across the street, Raggedy Ann and Andy watch the drama unfold. Andy is furious at Agatha for preventing the boy from enjoying the wonderful, horrible holiday. Ann, with her irritating insistence on fairness, decides that Agatha has merely forgotten what it's like to be young. The pressing matter ahead is getting Ralph a pumpkin. Andy scoffs at the idea of finding one at this late date. Ann reasons that if there's a little boy who needs a pumpkin, there must be a pumpkin who needs a little boy. She's right. Not far away, a miserable pumpkin is blubbering out pumpkin seed-tears because no one wants him for Halloween.