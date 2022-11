Not Available

Attia al-Jabalawi, a man obsessed with ownership, imposes strict control on his family, whether his sister is a benefactor who tried to escape from the house to marry the one she loves, but she soon returns after his death, or Samia his daughter who prevented him from going to school from her early age, and was condemned to ignorance, Until fate comes to her with the honor of her brother's colleague Ahmed at the university.