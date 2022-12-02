Raghu Romeo

Not Available

Ankur Goyal is a guileless 30-year-old waiter henpecked by his mother and by the boss who seldom pays him. In his naivete, Raghu thinks he must protect the virtue of that joint's floozies from grabby clients, especially Sweety, a hitman's honey whose cynical surface masks a soft spot for the clueless hero. But he only has eyes for Neeta, a quintessential TV-soap suffering-heroine played by not-so-nice Reshma. Unable to distinguish between reel and real life, Raghu kidnaps the terrified actress and takes her to the countryside house of Sweety. Turns out she is on the hit-list.