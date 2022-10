Not Available

Raghuvaran (Dhanush) is a BTech graduate in civil engineering and belongs to a middle class family. He is passionate about civil engineering and doesn’t want to make money by shifting into software field. His straightforwardness is another shortcoming. He takes life easily, but still eyes only civil engineering as his career. A key incident makes him more determined. Raghuvaran BTech film is all about how passionately he achieves a goal and becomes a role model.