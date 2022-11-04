Raging Hormones

Not Available

It's said that women will take a boy's mind of his schoolwork, and one young man finds out just how true that is in this frantic comedy. Peter Broadhurst (Topher Hopkins) is a high school senior whose mother Bev (Della Hobby) is bound and determined to see that her boy goes on to college. However, Bev isn't quite sure how to pay Peter tuition, since her job at the supermarket barely covers food and rent on their space in the trailer park. Sally (Darlene Demko) is a local woman who has had her eye on Peter for some time, and while he's had little experience with the opposite sex in the past, that quickly changes when Sally and her friend Randy (Rene Orobello) invite Peter over for some less-than-wholesome fun and games. Peter's introduction to the world of kinky sex proves to be quite revelatory -- to the point where Peter not only doesn't care how college gets paid for, he doesn't much care if he goes or not.