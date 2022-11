Not Available

Blending the best of Gaelic music, song and dance, this spectacular stage show sketches a vivid portrait of Ireland's cultural legacy. Inspired by Galway Bay's Inis Mor islanders, the production features exhilarating choreography and a dynamic performance by a company of outstanding young vocalists, musicians and hoofers. The Gaelic word &NFi;ragús&NFi_; means desire, and after watching this rousing presentation, you'll have a yen to see it again.