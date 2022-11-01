RahXephon: Pluralitas Concentio

Ayato and Haruka are middle-school sweethearts whose lives take a dire turn when the mysterious Mu invade Tokyo in the year 2012. Protecting humanity from the Mu may be Ayato's destiny, but what he really wants is to regain the relationship he once had with Haruka... a love that will have to transcend space, time, and reality itself.
|Hiro Shimono
|Ayato Kamina
|Aya Hisakawa
|Haruka Shitou
|Hirofumi Nojima
|Mamoru Torigai
|Houko Kuwashima
|Quon Kisaragi
|Gabrielle Scollay
|Maya Kamina
|Jouji Nakata
|Jin Kunugi
View Full Cast >