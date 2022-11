Not Available

Rigo is a law student in LA, wishing to become an immigration lawyer so he can help his dad return to see his parents. His dream comes to an end when his father dies leaving their plans to travel to Mexico and discover his roots. Realizing that his perfect family was not real Rigo decides to hit the road with his best friend Fer in search of his grandparents. Their journey will take them to discover a secret that has long hunted his family.