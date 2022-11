Not Available

A backtracking investigation, going back to the origins of cinema in order to understand its dirty twin brother. When did the first film camera ever land in the hands of an apprentice filmmaker with a daring idea in mind ? And why did he decide to bring his new tool inside the intimacy of the bedroom, instead of shooting trains or factory outlets ? Was this pioneer aware of the upheaval such images would provoke in Western culture until now and the advent of VR porn ?