Raiders: The Complete History

In the annals of pro football, many teams learned to survive adversity, but only one team learned to thrive on it - the Raiders. From their dominating play in three Super Bowls to their classic come-from-behind wins, the Raiders have been involved in some of the greatest games in NFL history. Now, you can relive every moment through exclusive interviews, action-packed game footage and an all-access pass that takes you inside the huddles and out on to the field with the most intimidating team in pro football. This dynamic two-disc set contains monumental events in the football club's history, including the complete NFL Films production of the "Ghost to the Post" game, the 1977 double-overtime playoff victory against the Colts. From the birth of the franchise in 1960 to the emergence of Al Davis and the dominated teams of the 70s, 80s and today. The History of the Raiders takes a complete look at the warriors who wear silver and black. Be a part of the glory!