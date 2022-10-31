Not Available

After the success of Star Wars Begins, filmmaker Jamie Benning (aka Jambe Davdar) embarked upon a new adventure. This time turning his attention to the first film in the Indiana Jones Trilogy (yes, trilogy!). Raiding the Lost Ark, A Filmumentary is the culmination eight months of reading, trawling, interviewing and editing. This time Jamie has sourced some of the interviews himself, with contributors from Wolf Kahler (Colonel Dietrich), Brian Muir (legendary sculptor), Mark Mangini (part of the Oscar winning sound team) and most surprisingly Sean Young (talking about her audition for the part of Marion Ravenwood).