Raihô-sha X: Chijo yûgi

Keisuke is an educational critic and Atsushi tours downtown and rescues children who have problems. He has been famous as "Watching Teacher". Atsushi is delighted with his wife, Chikako's pregnancy report. Late at night, they believe in the doctor's words that they are fine if they can do it, and they gently love each other. It is reported that Chikako's father has been hospitalized, and Chikako returns home in a hurry. Atsushi remained. When she got home, there was a young woman, Kasumi, squatting in front of the door. She seemed to visit a former resident of the room. However, she tries to return. Kasumi went to Tokyo and had no other acquaintance and refused to contact his parents. His willingness to help her loses her sweet temptation. Atsushi, who hates himself for betraying his wife, tries to introduce a psychologist, Toda, who led him to this path, but Kasumi refused and she left. Before relieving Atsushi, a woman wearing a monk, Saki, came to visit this time.