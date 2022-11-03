1929

Railroadin'

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 14th, 1929

Studio

Hal Roach Studios

The gang is playing around the railroad station, and Joe and Chubby's father, an engineer, lectures against the kids playing in such a dangerous area. True to his word, after Joe and Chubby's father leaves, a crazy man starts a train with most of the kids on it, save for Farina who is nearly run over several times. Once Farina manages to climb aboard himself, the kids attempt to stop the runaway locomotive, but have no luck until the engine crashes into a grocery truck. As it turns out, however, the entire incident is revealed to be a dream Farina had as Joe and Chubby's father lectured the kids about rail-yard safety.

Cast

Joe CobbJoe
Allen 'Farina' HoskinsFarina
Mary Ann JacksonMary Ann
Harry SpearHarry
Norman ChaneyChubby
Jean DarlingJean

