Not Available

A doomsday virus of madness and death has destoyed the world's adult population. Only the young survive. They watch in horror as their parents go mad and die. Haunted by terrifying memories, they fight for life in a bleak wasteland. Gangs of teens and outlaw children roam the scarred landscape. Sisters Evie and Fran keep to themselves, two outsiders gathering food and moving from town to town.