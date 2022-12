Not Available

If a filming project could ever be described as a romantic marathon, this 'Italian Job' was certainly that. Seven thousand miles in seven weeks took the film crew from the Brenner and Simplon Passes to the very tip of Sicily and back through Sardinia. Milan, Florence, Rome, Pisa, Bari, Catania, and Cagliari are all included with some of the famous sights which provide such a unique backcloth to Italian Railways.