Varsha and Jessy are very close friends who live together in a rented house and work in the same IT Company. One of the rooms in their house is locked and in a particular circumstance they get a photo from the surroundings of the locked room. Varsha knows the young man in the photo. Varsha acquaints Anus Muhammed (John Jacob) during an interview. They soon realize that their rented house belongs to Anus. They decide to find out Anus.