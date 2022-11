Not Available

In 1959, at age 24, Bulgarian-born singer Raina Kabaivanska made her professional debut as Jorjeta in Puccini's "Il Tabarro"; the same year, she took first prize at a competition in Redjo Emilia, edging out Pavarotti for the top spot. In this live concert in Lugano, Switzerland, Kabaivanska performs works by Rossini, Verdi, Puccini and Cilea, with Nino Bonavolonta conducting the Orchestra della Radio Televisione della Svizzera Italiana.