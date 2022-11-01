Rainbow Boys: The Movie

Not Available

Adapted from the American novel "Rainbow Boys" by Alex Sanchez, this Thai coming of age tale is chock full of cute young Asian boys! Nat the official school gayboy is in love with his best friend Tat. Tat is in love with school basketball hunk Ek, and Ek is supposedly in love with his girlfriend Da. Unfortunately Nat's love is unconsummated and Da finds herself without Ek as he struggles to come to terms with growing desires for men. Meanwhile, Ek and Tat form a bond that carefully steers towards a relationship despite the complications of homophobic school bullies and disgruntled uncomprehending parents.