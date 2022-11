Not Available

Rainbow live at the Capitol Theatre, Passaic, New Jersey, USA - December 01, 1979 Set List: 01. Eyes of the World 02. Love's no Friend 03. Maybe Next Time 04. All Night Long 05. Lost In Hollywood (with guitar, keyboard and drum solos) 06. Lazy (short) - Man on the Silver Mountain 07. Blues 08. Long Live Rock and Roll 09. Kill The King (jam) - Long Live Rock and Roll (Reprise)