Not Available

Two live titles by the hard rock band Rainbow. LIVE BETWEEN THE EYES was filmed live at the San Antonio Stadium, Texas, while THE FINAL CUT was recorded during the band's 1984 tour of Japan. Tracks on LIVE BETWEEN THE EYES include 'It Can't Happen Here', 'Smoke On The Water', and 'Stone Cold'. THE FINAL CUT features eleven tracks including 'Spotlight Kid', 'Difficult To Cure', 'Power', 'Since You've Been Gone', 'Stone Cold', 'Can't Let You Go' and 'Street Of Dreams