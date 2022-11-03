Rainbow Quest: New Lost City Ramblers and Green Briar Boys

Not Available

Music/Musical - Appearing on the RAINBOW QUEST television show--which was helmed by Pete Seger in the 1960s--so-called "neo-folk" band The New Lost City Ramblers perform here. A retro act before the term was even coined, John Cohen's band looked backwards for inspiration, and found much to love in the distinctly old fashioned sound of old- time string bands. The unclassifiable Greenbriar Boys also put in a good showing, weaving their inimitable magic that encompasses elements of country, blues, and bluegrass styles.