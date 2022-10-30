Not Available

Rainbow's Gravity is a cinematic study on the Agfacolor-Neu colour film stock made in Nazi Germany. Along its three layers of emulsion, the film digs deep into the escapist colourised landscape of this time and asks for the material requirements, retentions and ideological continuities of the Agfacolor palette. The film sequences, projected in the former production line, dismantle not only themselves, but also our view accustomed to historicise. The film tries to realise, not only how it had been - in the darkrooms of the Agfa film factory - but also how it can be possible at all to face this reality today within film, in images and movements without a final or even conciliatory view of the past.