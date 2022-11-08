Not Available

With the advent of same sex marriage, homosexuals have achieved near-equality in much of Europe. Everything seems rosy, so why should the keep on fighting? RAINBOW'S END is a revealing and entertaining multinational journey from the center to the borders of Europe. It also shows exciting footage of the gay and lesbian manifestations in Warsaw and Cracow (Poland). Touching personal stories and social, religious and political insights. From street activism to the highest political scene at the United Nations in Geneva (Switzerland). A must see and a starting point for the most relevant discussions about the future of lesbian, gay and transgender people within Europe and throughout the world.