Calling upon Hawai'ian legends and the art of the South Pacific, "Rainbows of Hawai'i" dramatizes the battle of Hi'iaka and the Dragon God, the tale of the little green shark who becomes the favorite of the village, the fables feats of Maui the prankster, and natural childbirth as taught by Haumea the singing tree. The sacredness of all children is celebrated by the dance of life and death. Co-produced by Emily Hubley, with music by Don Christensen.