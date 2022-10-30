Rainforest 3D

Not Available

Join scientists, as they visit Barro Colorado Island in the centre of the Panama Canal, travelling deep into nature’s most stunning habitats and there you will meet the beautiful, dangerous and most intriguing of Mother Nature’s creatures. Follow the human drama and the wildlife action, as the dedicated and courageous team push themselves to the limit to gather data that could not only provide vital information about the future of our planet, but also save the rainforest and all that lives in it! Enjoy this incredible journey in this 3D adventure as you are taken into the heart, and made privy to the secrets, of the Rainforest!