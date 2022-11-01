Not Available

Rainforests hold the key to the secret of life on our planet. They are the most abundant and diverse land environments on earth. Not only do they safe guard the genetic bounty of our past, they also hold the very key to the future of our world. Rainforest – The Secret of Life captures rare and fascinating wildlife sequences, including the mating rituals of lyrebirds and bowerbirds, and explores the intricate web of life that evolved in these rainforests. It also lead to the recent scientific discovery of the greatest secret of all – how rainforests form part of a vast global system that regulates the world’s climate.