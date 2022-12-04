Raiola: The Super-Agent Speaks Out

Not Available

He's the man behind some of football's biggest transfers with links all around the globe. 'Super-agent' Mino Raiola has a client list that includes Manchester United's Paul Pogba and AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahamovic. But with the sport facing an unprecedented financial crisis because of the coronavirus pandemic, there is mounting scrutiny on agents, and the vast sums they can earn from transfers. In a rare interview, one of the game's most controversial and influential figures speaks to BBC sports editor Dan Roan about the issues affecting football and the important role that agents play.