Raise Your Hands, Dead Man, You're Under Arrest

Sando Kid is a medic on the battlefields of the civil war and a pacifist. One day he witnesses Yankee captain Grayton ruthlessly killing wounded and unarmed soldiers. He manages to survive thanks to the help of a friend and learns how to use a gun. From now on, he will sign up to the rangers and hunt down bandits. He soon crosses paths with Grayton again, who now has become a ruthless business man, trying to rob farmers of their land. Together with his henchmen, Grayton might be more than Sando Kid can handle, if it wasn't for Dollar, a black-clad bounty hunter who likes to wear a chain of teeth around his neck, and really likes the Kid.