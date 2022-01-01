Raised From The Dead

Not Available

This is the remarkable story of a Nigerian pastor, Daniel Ekechukwu, who was fatally injured in a car accident near the town of Onitsha, Nigeria, Africa on November 30th, 2001. During a dramatic journey to a hospital in Owerri, Nigeria, he lost all life signs and was later pronounced dead by two different medical staff in two different hospitals. The latter wrote a Medical report and commissioned the corpse to the mortuary. But Daniel's wife remembered a verse in Scripture from Hebrews 11: "Women received their dead raised to life again." She heard about a meeting where Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke was going to preach, and proceeded to bring Daniel's body in his coffin. What follows is a story you will never forget